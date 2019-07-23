Wolves linked with a move for Mouctar Diakhaby

Wolves have been linked with a move for the La Liga defender Mouctar Diakhaby.
The Valencia defender is in demand this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.
According to a report from Levante EMF (translated by Football Espana), the La Liga outfit have recently turned down a €40m (£36m) bid for the player.
Apparently, Wolves have submitted an offer for Diakhaby along with another English club.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.
Diakhaby would be a solid addition to Nuno’s defence. Wolves have the resources to pull this off and they need a player like him as well.
The defence was their main weakness last year and Nuno must sort it out before the new season starts.
Wolves play a three defender formation and currently, they have only two reliable defenders in Coady and Boly. Diakhaby could complete Nuno’s defensive trio and improve them at the back.
The Premier League outfit will have to deal with European football next year and they cannot afford to go into those games with their fragile defence.