Wolves linked with a move for Danny Loader

Wolves tried to sign Danny Loader from Reading last summer.

According to Birmingham Mail, the Premier League side have now been given the green light to sign the player this summer.

Reading are prepared to sell him and Manchester United are interested as well.

It will be interesting to see if Wolves can get their man this time. They were very close to signing him last summer.

The 19-year-old even agreed terms with Wolves before the move collapsed.

Wolves have an exciting project and that should appeal to Loader. There is no reason why they cannot sign the player in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, Wolves have a good chance of playing in Europe next season and Loader will be tempted to be a part of Nuno’s group.

The Molineux outfit should look to move quickly and secure the transfer. If Manchester United get involved, things could get difficult for them.

The Old Trafford outfit are a much bigger club with far more resources.

Loader will be tempted to snub Wolves if United come calling. Also, their interest could drive the price up and Wolves will not be able to outmuscle United financially.

It will be interesting to see where the talented young forward ends up this summer.