Wolves leading the chase for Newcastle target Khedira

Wolves are thought to be leading the chase for Sami Khedira.
The German midfielder is a target for Newcastle United as well but Tuttosport (translated by Sportwitness) claims that the Molineux outfit are ahead of the queue.
The experienced central midfielder is no longer a key part of Juventus’s first-team plans and the Italian giants are looking to move him on.
The former World Cup winner could be a decent addition to Nuno’s midfield next season. He will add depth and quality to the side.
Khedira could be a Moutinho-type signing for Wolves.
It will be interesting to see if they can pull this off now. Newcastle could use someone like him as well and it seems that the two Premier League sides are set to battle it out for the German’s services.
Khedira is past his peak but he has the experience to shine in England. He could be a valuable option off the bench and in the cup games.
Wolves have to deal with European fixtures next year and they will need a deeper squad. A signing like Khedira will give them that depth without costing too much.
It will be interesting to see where the Juventus player ends up this summer.