Wolves leading the chase for Danny Loader

Wolves are keen on signing the Reading forward Danny Loader this summer.

As per reports (via Birmingham Mail), Crystal Palace are interested in the attacker as well but Wolves are leading the chase.

Apparently, Leeds United and Swansea City are looking at the player as well.

Nuno tried to sign the player at the start of the season as well but the deal collapsed at the last minute.

It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line now.

Reading are prepared to let go of Loader this summer because of the financial losses they have faced due to the Coronavirus crisis.

The 19-year-old’s contract is due to expire soon and he was offered a new deal initially. But that offer has been withdrawn because of Reading’s financial situation.

Loader is highly rated in England and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the Premier League if Wolves manage to sign him.

The Molineux outfit have done well to develop the young players at their disposal and Nuno could be the ideal manager for Loader.

He could help the young forward improve and fulfill his potential.