Wolves keeping tabs on Joao Felix

Wolves are interested in signing the Benfica playmaker Joao Felix this summer.
As per the reports (translated by SportWitness), the Premier League sent scouts to watch the player in action during the midweek when Benfica took on Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League.
Felix has had a very impressive season so far and it is no surprise that he has attracted so much attention.
The midfielder is very highly rated in Portugal and so far it seems like he is a world class talent.
It will be interesting to see how he develops in the next few years.
Several young talents have lost their way after an explosive start to their career. Felix looks like someone who has the ability to make it to the very top.
If Nuno manages to sign the player, it would be quite a coup for them.
Wolves’ connections with Jorge Mendes could help them seal a deal but they will have to break their bank. The newly-promoted side might have to smash the Premier League transfer record to land him.
The player has a £105m release clause in his contract.
The report adds that Manchester United, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Fulham, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Napoli, Inter Milan, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Bordeaux, Lille and Slavia Prague are also keeping tabs on the technically gifted playmaker.