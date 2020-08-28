Wolves keen on Unai Nunez this summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on signing the Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez this summer.

The 23-year-old is highly rated in Spain and he could prove to be a quality addition to Nuno’s back four.





As per Times, Wolves are plotting a bid for the defender in the coming weeks.

Wolves had an impressive season last year but they failed to secure Champions League qualification because of their poor defensive performances.

Someone like Unai Nunez could improve them massively next year.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League club can agree on a deal with Bilbao in the coming weeks.

A lot will depend on the 23-year-old’s decision as well. Unai Nunez is well settled at Athletic Bilbao and he might not be keen on a move to the Premier League right now.

It remains to be seen if Wolves can persuade his club to sell the player and then convince Nunez regarding a summer transfer as well.

The 23-year-old is likely to play alongside Conor Coady and Willy Boly at the back next season and he could form a formidable partnership with the Wolverhampton wanderers duo.

As per reports, Unai Nunez has a £27 million release clause.