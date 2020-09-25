Wolves keen on signing Rayan Aït Nouri

Wolves are interested in signing the Angers defender Rayan Ait Nouri this summer.

As per Le 10 Sport, Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen are keen on the young full-back as well and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League club comes forward with an official bid in the coming weeks.





Apparently, the German outfit have already made their move to sign Nouri.

The Frenchman is valued at €20m (£18.2m) and Wolves can certainly afford that after the sales of Doherty and Jota.

Rayan Ait Nouri is a talented young player with a big future. He could be a solid long-term investment for the Premier League club.

Wolves have done well to develop talented young players over the last few years and they could do wonders with someone of Nouri’s potential.

Nuno is a fantastic coach and he could the young defender fulfil his potential at Molineux.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Angers before the window closes.

They must act quickly if they want to fend off the competition from the likes of Barcelona.

Wolves have an ambitious project and therefore they should not have any problems convincing the defender to join the club this summer.