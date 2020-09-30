Wolves keen on signing Oussama Idrissi

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Oussama Idrissi this summer.

According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), the 24-year-old attacker is a player in demand and he could be the ideal replacement for Diogo Jota who joined Liverpool recently.





The Morocco international scored 17 goals and picked up ten assists in all competitions last season and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Wolverhampton attack.

Wolves need to add more goals and creativity to their attack and it will be interesting to see if they can sign the 24-year-old before the window closes.

The likes of Sevilla and Napoli are keen on signing the attacker as well and Wolverhampton Wanderers must look to move quickly if they want to fend off the competition and secure it Idrissi’s services.

Wolves have started this season poorly and they will have to improve a lot in order to challenge for European qualification. Signings like Oussama Idrissi would certainly help them improve.

They cannot afford to be over-reliant on Jimenez and Traore. Wolves must look to bring in more options across the pitch and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in a few quality signings in the next few days.