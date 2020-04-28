Wolves keen on signing Edon Zhegrova

Wolves are interested in signing the Basel winger Edon Zhegrova.
As per reports (cited by Birmingham Mail), the player is a target for Premier League giants Chelsea as well.
Zhegrova is currently on loan at Basel from Genk and he has done very well for the Swiss outfit.
Wolves are looking to add more depth to their attack and they have identified the 21-year-old winger as a target.
Zhegrova can play on both flanks but he prefers to cut inside from the right side. His arrival will give Nuno more options in attack.
Wolves already have two quality wide players in Neto and Traore.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves submit an offer for the player this summer. They certainly have the resources to tempt Zhegrova this summer.
Meanwhile, Basel have indicated that they won’t be able to sign the winger permanently and therefore he will be on the market again.
This will certainly come as a boost for Wolves and Chelsea who are financially capable of signing the 21-year-old.
It will be interesting to see where the 21-year-old ends up this summer.
He needs to join a club where he can play more often and a move to Wolves would make sense.