Wolves keen on Real Madrid target Facundo Pellistri

Wolves are interested in signing Facundo Pellistri this summer.
According to AS (translated by Sportwitness), Real Madrid are keen on the player as well.
The 18-year-old winger is very highly rated and several other European clubs are keeping an eye on him.
As per the reports, Wolves have made their move for the winger this week.
It will be interesting to see if they can beat Real Madrid to his signature.
Los Blancos signed Valverde from Penarol in 2016 and that could give them an edge while signing Pellistri.
They will know how to deal with the Uruguayan club better.
Wolves have signed some talented young players in the recent years and Pellistri would be another exciting addition to their squad if they can get the deal done.
If they can agree on a fee with Penarol, the transfer should be fairly simple. Convincing the player shouldn’t be too difficult for them.
They can offer him an attractive financial package and give him the chance to shine in English football.
Nuno has shown that he is willing to give youngsters a platform to shine if they are good enough. The path to the first team would be easier for Pellistri at Wolves as compared to Real Madrid.