Wolves keen on Kalvin Phillips

Wolves are thought to be keen on the Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.
As per Daily Star, Aston Villa and Manchester United were tracking the player at the start of the season.
Phillips has been a star for Leeds in the Championship this season and he would be a tremendous addition to Nuno’s midfield.
The Premier League side have two very good players in Neves and Moutinho at the heart of their midfield. A quality defensive midfielder would complete their midfield. It would be the kind of signing that takes Wolves to the next level.
They have a very good attack already and Phillips would give them a very competitive midfield as well.
The 24-year-old Leeds United star is one of the best players in the Championship and he has what it takes to play in the Premier League. Nuno could bring out the best in him and help him develop.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves make their move for the player at the end of this season.
Wolves certainly have the finances to tempt Leeds. However, if the Whites manage to secure promotion to the Premier League, it could complicate the deal.
Leeds will be in a position to hold on to their key star then. Phillips might want to prove his worth in the Premier League with Leeds.