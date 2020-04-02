Wolves keen on Franck Kessie

Wolves have been linked with the Serie A midfielder Franck Kessie for a while now.
The 23-year-old central midfielder would be a solid addition to Nuno’s squad if they manage to pull it off.
As per reports from Calciomercato (translated by Birmingham Mail), the transfer remains alive for now.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves submit an offer for the powerful midfielder at the end of this season.
Wolves have an interesting project and they are financially well equipped right now. That could tempt Kessie into making the move.
The Premier League outfit need a powerful presence at the heart of their midfield. The likes of Moutinho can get overpowered in the midfield at times.
Kessie would add some balance and presence at the centre of the park alongside Neves and Moutinho.
The report adds that West Ham United are keen on the player as well and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers make their move in the coming weeks.
Wolves will want to avoid a bidding war for the player and they must look to conclude the deal swiftly if they are truly keen on signing the midfielder.
As for West Ham, they might struggle to tempt the player if Wolves get involved. The Molineux outfit are a better team and they could be playing in Europe next season. Also, Wolves have the stability and a top quality manager in charge.
Meanwhile, West Ham have an uncertain future ahead of them with an underperforming David Moyes at the helm.