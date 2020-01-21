Wolves keen on Dani Olmo

Wolves are interested in signing the Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo this month.
According to a report from Sportske Novosti (translated by Calciomercato), the Premier League outfit are prepared to offer around €25m for the Spaniard’s services.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Zagreb.
Olmo is highly rated around Europe and he could develop into a star for Wolves if they can get him.
Wolves have some fantastic attackers in Traore, Jota and Jimenez. They could do with some creative midfielders.
Moutinho is the one carrying the creative burden right now. Olmo would be a quality addition to Nuno’s side.
The Spaniard can play as the attacking midfielder or in the wide areas. His versatility will be a bonus for Wolves.
The 21-year-old could share the creative burden with Moutinho and he will improve Wolves going forward. Although he is very young, he is ready to make an impact even if it is off the bench.
Olmo impressed a lot during the U21 Euros and it is no surprise that the Premier League clubs are keen on him. He has a big future ahead of him and with a bit of guidance, he could grow into a top player.
The 21-year-old has eight goals and seven assists to his name this season.