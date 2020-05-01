Wolves keen on Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis

Wolves are thought to be keen on the Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis.
The 22-year-old has been linked with Newcastle and Everton as well.
As per Eurosport’s Manu Lonjon (via Birmingham Mail), Wolves could make a move for the forward when the transfer window opens.
Dennis has done very well for Club Brugge this season and he showed his quality in the Champions League as well. The 22-year-old scored a brace against Real Madrid.
He could prove to be a superb addition to Nuno’s attack. Wolves are heavily reliant on Jimenez for goals and they need to bring in another goalscorer.
Wolves signed Cutrone last summer but the Italian failed to deliver and he was shipped out on loan earlier this season.
Dennis has the tools to succeed in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if Wolves can get the deal done.
They will have to move quickly in order to avoid a bidding war. If the other suitors like Newcastle and Everton get involved, the Molineux outfit might have to pay well over the odds to sign the player.
Wolves have an ambitious project and a top quality manager at the helm. They could easily tempt Dennis into joining them this summer.