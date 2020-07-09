Wolves keen on Braga defender Bruno Viana

Wolves are thought to be keen on signing the Braga centre back Bruno Viana this summer.

The Premier League side faced Viana in the Europa League earlier in the season and it seems that his performance has caught Nuno’s attention.





As per A Bola (via Sportwitness), the player is a target for Milan, Lazio and Watford as well.

It will be interesting to see if Wolves submit an offer for the player anytime soon. Viana has a release clause of €25m and Wolves can certainly afford to pay that kind of money.

A move to Wolves would be a step up for the defender and he is likely to be interested if the Premier League side come calling with a concrete offer.

Wolves could use some defensive depth and Viana wouldn’t be a bad investment.

Currently, they have two quality defenders in Boly and Coady. Viana could add more depth to the side.

The 25-year-old Brazilian is a man in demand this summer and Wolves might have to make their move quickly if they want to sign him.

The likes of Milan and Lazio could be more attractive projects for the player and Wolves must look to snap him up before the other competitors make their move.