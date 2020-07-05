Wolves keen on a move for Porto’s Jesús Corona

Porto winger Jesus Corona has been linked with a move to the Premier League recently.

As per A Bola (via Sportwitness), Wolves could step up their interest in the player now. It seems that his form has attracted Nuno’s attention.





It will be interesting to see if Wolves make an offer for the Porto star in the coming months.

The Porto star could be a solid signing for the Molineux outfit. The 27-year-old has had a good season with Porto and he has 4 goals, 18 assists to his name so far.

The Mexican is naturally a right-back but he can play as a right-sided winger as well. Furthermore, Corona can fill in as a left-sided winger. His versatility could come in very handy for the likes of Nuno next season.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League outfit can agree on a deal with Porto now.

The Wolves manager has worked with Jesus Corona before during their time together at Porto and he knows all about the Mexican’s strengths and weaknesses.

He could bring out the best in Corona next season.

As for the player, he could be tempted to play at a higher level as well and the chance to join Wolves might tempt him.

Wolves should be able to secure Europa League qualification for the next season.