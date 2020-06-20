Wolves join the race to sign Everton target Jean-Clair Todibo

Wolves are thought to be keen on signing the Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The player has been heavily linked with a move to Everton this summer.





As per Mundo Deportivo (via Sportwitness), Wolves have made a bid for the young defender. Todibo is currently on loan at Schalke and the German side do not plan to sign him permanently.

It will be interesting to see if Wolves can agree on a deal with the Catalan giants now.

The Molineux outfit need to improve their defensive options and Todibo would be a good addition for them. He is a talented young player with a lot of room to improve.

Nuno is very good at nurturing young players and he could help the youngster develop into a quality defender.

It will be interesting to see how Everton react after this move from Wolves. They have been after the player for a while and they might not want to miss out.

There is no mention of the amount Wolves have put forward. But the Spanish club value the player at €25m and his suitors will have to fork out the money if they want him.

Both Wolves and Everton can afford that and it will be interesting to see where Todibo ends up.