Wolves in pole position to sign Andre Silva

AC Milan forward Andre Silva is up for sale this summer.
The Italian giants are looking to sell the Portuguese forward for a fee of around €30m and Gazzetta Dello Sport reckon (translated by SportWitness) that Wolves are leading the chase for him.
The Premier League side have been linked with Silva for a while now and it will be interesting to see if they make a move for him in the coming weeks.
There is no doubt that Nuno needs to bring in another quality forward. Andre Silva could be the ideal addition. He managed to score 11 goals for Sevilla on loan last season.
Wolves will play in Europe next season and they need to add more depth and quality to the side. The likes of Jimenez and Jota won’t be able to play every single game.
Silva was very highly rated before his move to Milan and if he can regain his confidence, he could become a key player for Wolves.
The 23-year-old has a lot of talent and a move away from Italy could help him resurrect his career now.
He might be tempted to join Wolves because of the Portuguese contingent at the club.
Wolves certainly have the financial means to pull off the transfer. It will be interesting to see if they agree to meet Milan’s asking price now.