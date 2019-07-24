Wolves in negotiations for Patrick Cutrone

Wolves have been linked with the Italian striker Patrick Cutrone for a while now.
According to a report from Corriere dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), negotiations are now open with AC Milan for the transfer of the player.
Apparently, Jorge Mendes is involved in the transfer and he has promised Milan a sum of around €25-30m. The Portuguese super-agent has a great relationship with Wolves as well.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can agree on a deal for Cutrone now. The talented young forward will certainly improve their squad.
Also, a move to Wolves would be beneficial for him as well. He needs to play more first-team football at this stage of his career and Nuno could provide him with that platform.
Wolves have just one reliable striker in Jimenez and Cutrone could partner him in the attack.
Jota can in a free role behind them or in the wide areas if needed.
Wolves will have a lot of games next season because of their participation in the Europa League and they will need a bigger squad.
Defence and attack are the areas they should look to improve in order to do well next year.
Cutrone has the talent to develop into a good striker and Nuno could be the man to unlock his potential.