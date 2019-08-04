Wolves in advanced talks to sign Lemina

Wolves are interested in signing the Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.
According to Footmercato, the Premier League side have accelerated their efforts to sign the midfielder. Apparently, they are in advanced talks to sign the player.
Lemina is a target for Spanish and Italian clubs as well.
Wolverhampton accélère pour Mario Lemina. Discussions avancées avec Southampton et le joueur autour d’un prêt avec OA obligatoire. Mais des clubs anglais, espagnols et italiens restent à l’affût. https://t.co/SpvIGC6s8k
— Dahbia Hattabi (@DahbiaHattabi) August 3, 2019
The 25-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United this summer but nothing came of it.
It will be interesting to see if the Molineux outfit can get a deal done.
Southampton will want to hold out for a premium but Wolves have the resources to make the move happen. Apparently, it could be a loan with obligation to buy.
Breaking | Wolves in advanced negotiations with Southampton to acquire midfielder Mario Lemina on loan with an obligation to buy, according to @DahbiaHattabi.
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 3, 2019
Nuno could use another quality central midfielder in his side and Lemina would be ideal. He has already proven himself in the Premier League and he should be able to make an immediate impact for them next season.
Lemina will add drive, presence and flair to Nuno’s midfield. He could be the ideal partner for Neves next season.
Wolves will have to play a lot of games due to their participation in the Europa League and they will need a deeper squad.
A signing like Lemina would allow them to remain competitive on all fronts.
