Wolves hoping to sign Meritan Shabani

Wolves want to sign the highly-rated Bayern Munich midfielder Meritan Shabani this summer.
According to Birmingham Mail, the Premier League side are hopeful of signing the 20-year-old midfielder.
Wolves want to improve their youth squad as well. Danny Loader is a target for them too.
It will be interesting to see if they manage to land Shabani this summer.
The Molineux outfit are looking to build for the future and players like Shabani could prove to be solid long term investments.
As far as the first team additions are concerned, Wolves are still keen on a midfield player. Lemina has been linked with a move to Molineux.
Franck Kessie is thought to be a target as well.
Nuno has done well to add some depth to his side this summer. The signings of Patrick Cutrone and Jesus Vallejo will help them cope with the increased amount of games next season.
Wolves will play European football next season and they need a deeper squad.
Although the likes of Shabani and Loader won’t make a big difference for the first team next year, they could still prove to be useful in the cup games.