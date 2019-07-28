Wolves hoping Jorge Mendes can help them land Moise Kean

Wolves are interested in signing the Juventus striker Moise Kean this summer.
According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League side could use their relationship with Jorge Mendes to seal the transfer.
Kean has been linked with Everton as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The player is reportedly valued at £36m.
The young striker is highly rated around Europe and it would be quite a coup for Nuno if he manages to sign the 19-year-old this summer.
Wolves need a quality partner for Raul Jimenez and Kean would be ideal.
He can make a difference for Wolves right away despite his tender age. In time, he could replace Jimenez as the club’s main striker.
The interest in him makes a lot of sense and it will be interesting to see if they can pull it off now.
Wolves certainly have the finances to make the move happen and it might come down to the player’s preference in the end.
The advantage for Wolves is that they can offer him European football. Everton will not be able to do that.
Kean needs a club where he can play regularly and grow as a player. Both Everton and Wolves can provide him with that platform.