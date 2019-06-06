Wolves hope to sign Rafael Camacho, some fans react on Twitter

According to reports from Express and Star, Wolves are hopeful of signing exciting Liverpool starlet Rafael Camacho in the summer transfer window.
The 19-year-old forward has a year left on his contract at Anfield, and Wolves are hoping to land him this summer.
The report claims that Liverpool are willing to sell for around £10million, while the player is interested in moving to Molineux.
Camacho made his professional debut last season at this venue as Liverpool were beaten 2-1 by Wolves in the FA Cup.
He started at right-back that day for the Reds. He also came on as a late sub in a Premier League win over Crystal Palace, his two senior appearances to date.
Wolves are yet to agree to a fee for the Liverpool youngster. The club are looking to offer the teenager a long-term deal with Nuno Espirito Santo looking to build his squad with young talents.
The Portugal Under-19 international scored eight goals in 14 appearances for Liverpool’s under-23 side last season.
Some Wolves fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Some people are saying it’s a huge fee – but a small drop in the ocean to why Bournemouth Paid for Ibe or Solanke. Gotta trust Nuno so I think he will be a good fit.
— Gaz (@gyazza) June 6, 2019
Sounds great….. hope it goes ahead.
— Rich Frampton (@richframpton4) June 6, 2019
The fee coukd/should be based on add ons.
— Vaughany (@Vaughany1973) June 6, 2019
Tbf we usually do change to a 3-4-3 towards the end of the game. So he might play RW coming off the bench.
— Liam Dempsey (@MasendanVA) June 6, 2019
Don’t know anything about him tbf, but you kind of feel/hope that we have players with just as much talent in our 23s that deserve an opportunity.
— Pete Taylor (@PeteTaylor1984) June 6, 2019
Sounds right up Nuno’s street though £10m is a hefty fee for a very young talent but Nuno knows best trust him!
— Lewis Gittins (@MrLJGittins) June 6, 2019