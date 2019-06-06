Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves hope to sign Rafael Camacho, some fans react on Twitter

According to reports from Express and Star, Wolves are hopeful of signing exciting Liverpool starlet Rafael Camacho in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old forward has a year left on his contract at Anfield, and Wolves are hoping to land him this summer.

The report claims that Liverpool are willing to sell for around £10million, while the player is interested in moving to Molineux.

Camacho made his professional debut last season at this venue as Liverpool were beaten 2-1 by Wolves in the FA Cup.

He started at right-back that day for the Reds. He also came on as a late sub in a Premier League win over Crystal Palace, his two senior appearances to date.

Wolves are yet to agree to a fee for the Liverpool youngster. The club are looking to offer the teenager a long-term deal with Nuno Espirito Santo looking to build his squad with young talents.

The Portugal Under-19 international scored eight goals in 14 appearances for Liverpool’s under-23 side last season.

