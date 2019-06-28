Report: Wolves winger Helder Costa set for discussion with Leeds United

According to reports from Express and Star, Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa is set for discussions with Leeds United over a potential move.
Wolves are looking to offload either Costa or Ivan Cavaleiro, but they won’t allow both the players to be loaned out.
Earlier this month Yorkshire Evening Post reported that Costa has emerged as Leeds’ number one transfer target this summer.
The 25-year-old, who initially joined Wolves on loan from Benfica in 2016-17, made his move permanent in the January transfer window of 2017 for a fee in the region of £13 million.
He played a key role for the club during Wolves’ promotion to the Premier League in 2018. However, his form dipped alarmingly in the top flight, registering just one goal and two assists.
Earlier this month, Costa followed the Whites on social media which could be seen as a hint of a potential move to Elland Road this summer.
The Mail reported this week that the Whites are lining up a loan move for the Wolves winger.
The Express and Star claims that Wolves are ready to sell him at the right price. The Premier League club could also accept a loan offer, however, the deal must include the option to buy permanently at the end of the season.