Wolves have made an approach for Max Aarons

Wolves are interested in signing the Norwich City right-back Max Aarons.

As per Football Insider, they have already made an approach to sign the 20-year-old defender, who has been linked with clubs like Tottenham.





It will be interesting to see if Wolves come forward with an offer now. Aarons impressed in the Premier League this past season and he deserves to play top-flight football next year.

Even though Norwich City have been relegated, players like Aarons shouldn’t have any shortage of suitors this summer. Apparently, Mourinho rates the player very highly and he has the defender in his sights this summer.

It remains to be seen where the player ends up eventually.

Aarons would add depth and quality to Wolves’ defence next season and Nuno must do everything in his power to pull off the transfer. He would be a solid long-term investment for the Molineux outfit.

Wolves have the finances to compete with Tottenham for the defender’s signature. However, they will not be able to offer him European football.

Also, Spurs have a more ambitious project and a proven winner like Mourinho in charge. If the Londoners come calling, Aarons could be seriously tempted.

That said, the youngster must look to join a club that can offer him regular first-team football. He cannot afford to sit on the bench at this stage of his career.