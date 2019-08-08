Wolves have had a bid accepted for Franck Kessie

Wolves are looking to sign Franck Kessie before the window closes.
According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Premier League club have had a bid accepted for Kessie.
#Kessie, il #Wolverhampton ha offerto 25 milioni più 3 di bonus, una cifra accettata dal #Milan. Ma esiste distanza sull’ingaggio e c’è poco tempo: Kessie guadagna 2,5 e chiede 4 a stagione, l’offerta è di 2,7-2,8
— Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) August 7, 2019
The report claims that Wolves submitted a bid of around €28million (£25.8m) for the 22-year-old central midfielder.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now.
Kessie is highly talented and he would be a superb addition to Nuno’s midfield. Currently, Neves and Moutinho are the only reliable midfield options for Nuno.
The Milan midfielder will add presence and composure to the Wolves side. Also, he will add depth to the midfield.
Wolves will play European football next season and they need a deeper squad. Signings like Kessie will allow them to rotate the squad without too much of a drop-off in quality.
A move to the Premier League would multiply Kessie’s wages and therefore it might not be too hard to convince him.
Kessie is holding out for wages of around 4 million euros per season and Wolves have initially offered 2.7-2.8 million euros. Wolves certainly have the resources to meet his demands.
However, with time running out, Wolves will have to hurry if they want to complete all the formalities of the transfer.