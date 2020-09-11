Wolves have had a £22m bid rejected for Jesus Corona

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sign a right-back this summer and they have been linked with a move for the Porto star Jesus Corona.

According to Mail, the Premier League side have had a £22m bid turned down for the defender and it will be interesting to see if Wolves decide to return with an improved offer now.





Apparently, Porto want £27m for the player.

Wolves sold Matt Doherty to Tottenham earlier this summer and Corona could be his ideal replacement.

The 42-cap Mexican international can play on either side of the defence and he could be a very useful option for Nuno next season.

Furthermore, Corona is quite impressive going forward as well and the 27-year-old will add a new dimension to the Wolves attack.

£22m seems like a reasonable offer for the Mexican and it remains to be seen whether Wolves are willing to pay the premium Porto are holding out for.

Wolves have an exciting young squad at their disposal but they will have to strengthen their defence if they want to challenge for European qualification next season.

Bringing in someone like Jesus Corona will add some much-needed depth and quality to their defensive unit. However, if the defender cannot be signed for a reasonable fee the Premier League side should look to move on to other targets.