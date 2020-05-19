Wolves have agreement in principle to sign Joao Palhinha

Wolves are close to signing the Portuguese defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha.

According to reports (via Sportwitness), the Premier League club have an agreement in principle to sign the 24-year-old.

Wolves are expected to pay around €15m for the player.

It will be interesting to see if the transfer is confirmed in the coming weeks.

Nuno needed to add more depth to his midfield and Palhinha’s signing makes a lot of sense.

He could partner Neves at the heart of Wolves’ midfield next season. The 24-year-old will add defensive steel alongside Neves’ creativity. His arrival will add more balance to Wolves’ midfield next season.

Furthermore, the Sporting ace will improve Wolves at the back by shielding the back four.

It would also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. Palhinha could prove to be a significant addition to Nuno’s side as he would improve them all over the pitch.

Palhinha has been on loan at Braga and he has done well for them.

He has the ability to adapt to English football and become a key part of Wolves’ first team squad as well.

The player has a €60m release clause but Sporting are highly unlikely to find a suitor who will pay that kind of money for the midfielder.