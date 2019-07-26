Wolves have a good chance of signing Khedira

Wolves are interested in signing the Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira this summer.
The 32-year-old is a squad player at the Italian club and he is no longer a key part of their first-team plans.
According to a report from Tuttosport (translated by Sportwitness), Wolves have asked about the midfielder.
The report adds that there is a high chance the two clubs will reach an agreement for the midfielder.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can pull this off in the coming days.
Khedira could be a Moutinho-type signing for them. He will add quality, depth and experience to the side. The German midfielder has won several trophies and his mentality could prove to be invaluable in the Wolves dressing room.
Also, given his age and status at the club, he is unlikely to cost too much.
Wolves can secure him on a bargain and then invest their funds in the other areas of the squad.
Nuno needs a bigger side to cope with the challenges of European football next season and these type of signings would be ideal.
As for Khedira, he might relish the challenge of proving himself in the Premier League.