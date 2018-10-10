Blog Competitions English Premier League Wolves fans want Raul Jimenez to be signed permanently

Wolves fans want Raul Jimenez to be signed permanently

10 October, 2018 English Premier League, Wolves


Raul Jimenez has adapted to the Premier League nicely since securing a loan move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer from Benfica.

The 27-year-old striker has managed only two goals in eight Premier League games for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, but don’t let the stats fool you. His importance to the side goes beyond just scoring goals.

The Mexican international has been a roaring success. He is the perfect centre-forward for Wolves, leading the line with his intelligent movement and brilliant hold-up play.

Using his physicality, he acts as the perfect link-man, and brings others into play. He has already grabbed three assists this season including his nicely weighted set-up to right-back Matt Doherty for the winner away at Crystal Palace.

According to the Express and Star, Wolves have the option to sign Jimenez permanently for £30 million, and some Wolves fans want the club to wrap up the deal at the end of the season.

Jimenez has been directly involved in 56% of Wolves’ Premier League goals which reflects his importance to Nuno’s system.

Kilmarnock defender raves about Celtic's James Forrest
‘Bang’ – some Rangers fans make the same joke after Scott is appointed director

About The Author

saikat

European Football Analyst working for Soccerlens. Can find me on twitter @saikatm87