Wolves fans urge the club to sign Divock Origi

Wolves fans want the club to sign Divock Origi after the Belgian’s recent heroics.
The 24-year-old striker helped Liverpool win the Champions League with two very good performances against Barcelona and Tottenham.
The player was linked with a move to Wolves not so long ago and the Molineux faithful are convinced of his quality now.
Origi showed great character to turn around his Liverpool career and it will be interesting to see if the Reds are willing to let him leave now.
He has shown that he could be a very good alternative to Firmino. Also, he can play as the left-sided forward and that is an added bonus for Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool might just offer him an extension after his recent resurgence.
If he is on the market, Wolves wouldn’t be a bad option for him. They can offer him European football.
Also, he will add pace and flair to Nuno’s attack. The Belgian can be quite unpredictable with his skills and he certainly has the eye for a goal.
Wolves fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions on his performances. Here are some of the tweets.
Can we have Origi now?? #wwfc #lfc
— Dan Vincent 🐺💛🖤🇵🇹🇲🇽 (@Dan__Vincent) June 1, 2019
Some of our fans didn’t want Origi 👀 No chance now #wwfc
— Zackary Haynes (@Z4CK93) June 1, 2019
Apparently Origi is still our main forward target this Summer.
Sign him right now lads @Wolves #wwfc
— Sam (@SamW160) June 1, 2019
He just scored in a champions league final and against Barcelona in a semi final while we have a player who can’t score a header 2 yards out against Shrewsbury Town
— cal (@Cal_757) June 2, 2019
Origi has scored at least 4 absolutely huge goals this season, and every time looked as if he’s just scored during a 6 a side on a Wednesday night with his celebration haha.
— Levi Jordan (@Levi_WWFC) June 1, 2019