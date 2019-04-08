Blog Columns Site News Wolves fans slam John Ruddy’s display vs Watford

Wolves fans slam John Ruddy’s display vs Watford

8 April, 2019


Wolves crashed out of the FA Cup after a defeat against Watford in the semifinals of the competition.

Doherty and Jimenez scored to give Nuno’s side a healthy 2-0 lead. However, the Hornets did very well to get back into the game and win it in the end.

Deulofeu and Deeney scored late on to secure Watford’s place in the final.

The fans will be bitterly disappointed with the way Wolves threw away the lead in an important game.

The Molineux outfit have been fragile at the back all season but John Ruddy let his team down yesterday more than anyone else.

The 32-year-old Wolves keeper had a poor outing and he should have done better for Deulofeu’s goals.

Nuno trusted his back up keeper to do the job against Watford and it has proved to be very costly. Patricio would have done better and Wolves might have made it to the finals with him in goal.

Wolves fans have reacted to Ruddy’s display on Twitter and here are some of the reactions.

