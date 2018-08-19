Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves fans react to their defeat against Leicester

Wolves fans react to their defeat against Leicester

19 August, 2018 English Premier League, Leicester, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


Wolves crashed to their first Premier League defeat against Leicester City yesterday.

The Foxes picked up an impressive 2-0 win after the defeat at Old Trafford in the opening game.

Wolves defender Matt Doherty put the home side ahead in the first half with an own goal. James Maddison doubled Leicester’s advantage with a deflected shot past Patricio.

The visitors struggled to get back into the game despite playing with an advantage for half an hour. Jamie Vardy was sent off for the home side on the 66th minute.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men will be disappointed with the start they have made so far. His side were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Everton last week.

Wolves have played well in both games but they have failed to finish their chances. The newly promoted outfit will be under pressure to deliver after their significant outlay during the summer transfer window.

The away fans seemed upbeat despite the result but they took to Twitter to share their concerns.

This is how the Wolves fans reacted to the defeat on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

Celtic fans react to Moussa Dembele display vs Partick Thistle

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com