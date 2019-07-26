Wolves fans react to the potential signing of Jesus Vallejo

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo is all set to join Wolves on a loan deal this summer.
According to BBC, the Premier League side want to sign the 22-year-old and he will be their first summer signing.
Vallejo is a terrific talent and he should prove to be a quality addition to Nuno’s side.
The Molineux outfit need to add more depth to their defence before the new season starts and Vallejo’s loan makes perfect sense.
It would give them depth and quality in the short term without spending too much.
His signing will allow Nuno to improve the other areas of his squad.
Wolves spent a lot of money last summer and they will have to be clever about their business this time. They cannot afford to operate on a level that is not sustainable.
It will be interesting to see how Vallejo does in the Premier League next season.
He needs the game time and the exposure to develop as a player and the loan move could do wonders to him as a player.
Here is how some of the Wolves fans have reacted to the news of his potential arrival.
Tbf I’d be happy with that
— Matthew (@Matt123525) July 25, 2019
When you have Ramos,Varane Nacho before you you have got to be very special but what limited games I have seen of him last season will be good addition but I can’t see him starting until October November a bit like Dendoncker last season 👍
— Bal Sahota (@DingleBal) July 25, 2019
He plays like a madman
— TheMightyOne (@wwfcnunolution) July 25, 2019
Class signing
— JotaSHLeo 🔶⬛ (@WereWolvesAyWe) July 25, 2019
Please be true.
— Liam Dempsey (@MasendanVA) July 25, 2019