Wolves fans react to Salomon Rondon transfer link

Wolves fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out that the Premier League outfit are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from the Express and Star, Wolves are interested in signing Rondon, who spent this season on loan at Newcastle.
The 29-year-old scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League for the Magpies this season. The report claims that he is interested in moving to Molineux.
The Venezuela striker has a £16m release clause and Wolves are happy to meet that price. He could become the first player in 25 years to cross the Black Country divide should he make the move.
He is out of contract at the Hawthorns next summer, and would be a fantastic addition for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side. He would add quality and depth to the side, and provide competition for Raul Jimenez.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Wolves fans on Twitter:
He appeared fitter and seemed to see games out better for Newcastle, probably helped that he had team mates within 80 yards of him
— Sam Turner (@STurnerTipster) May 18, 2019
Really? I’m sure he is a fantastic player and all that, but think of the players we have signed for less than 16 million, does he represent good value, and will he improve the team?
— Jon Moss (@RonnieHotDog76) May 18, 2019
Good signing. Sweeten with bright on loan to them for the season and see if he sinks or swims
— Hoops (@RyHoops83) May 18, 2019
Had a year at Newcastle so wouldn’t feel as direct even though it is. Would be a cracking signing. Don’t want to give them a penny but for me he’s worth more than 16.5m so I’d take him.
— Danny Rosamond (@DannyRosamond) May 18, 2019
Not a bad option
— Kevin Rogers (@Kevin_Paycare) May 18, 2019
100% try and get him in ticks lots of boxes different option, very decent footballer and he will derail the Albion even more (going anyway) 👍
— Chris Hollis (@ChrisOli79) May 18, 2019