Wolves fans react to Salomon Rondon transfer link

19 May, 2019 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Brom, Wolves

Wolves fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out that the Premier League outfit are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from the Express and Star, Wolves are interested in signing Rondon, who spent this season on loan at Newcastle.

The 29-year-old scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League for the Magpies this season. The report claims that he is interested in moving to Molineux.

The Venezuela striker has a £16m release clause and Wolves are happy to meet that price. He could become the first player in 25 years to cross the Black Country divide should he make the move.

He is out of contract at the Hawthorns next summer, and would be a fantastic addition for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side. He would add quality and depth to the side, and provide competition for Raul Jimenez.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Wolves fans on Twitter:

