Wolves fans react to Rui Patricio’s passing against Spurs

30 December, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


Wolves picked up a stunning 3-1 win against Tottenham in the Premier League yesterday.

The London giants took the lead through Harry Kane in the first half but they failed to hold on to their advantage.

Three goals in the last twenty minutes secured a memorable win for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

Wolves equalised through Willy Boly and then the win was sealed by Jimenez and Costa.

The away side were patient throughout the game and they took their chances really well. Nuno will be proud of his players’ performance yesterday.

The fans were impressed with the showing as well but they were unhappy with Rui Patricio’s distribution in general.

The Portuguese shot stopper seemed wasteful and despite making some good saves in the game, his performance was criticised on social media.

Some of the fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his passing.

Here are some of the tweets from earlier.

