Wolves fans react to Rui Patricio’s display vs Newcastle

Wolves rescued a late draw against Newcastle United thanks to Willy Boly’s injury-time goal last night.

However, Nuno won’t be too happy with the goal his side conceded. Isaac Hayden scored for the away side in the second half but his shot should have been stopped by Rui Patricio.

The €18m Portuguese international made a mess of it and he was beaten at his near post. Patricio won’t be happy with his performance and he received a lot of criticism on social media after last night’s game.

Apart from the error that led to the goal, Patricio’s kicking was abysmal and he failed to find his teammates consistently. For a player of his calibre, he should have done better against Newcastle United.

It will be interesting to see how he reacts to this performance now. Patricio will be determined to bounce back with a strong display in the next game.

Wolves fans were quite unhappy with their star player’s performance and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts after the game. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

 

