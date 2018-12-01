Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves fans react to Rui Patricio’s display against Cardiff

Wolves fans react to Rui Patricio’s display against Cardiff

1 December, 2018 Cardiff City, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


Wolves crashed to a 2-1 defeat away from home against Cardiff City last night.

Matt Doherty gave the home side an early lead but Nuno’s men failed to hold on to that advantage.

Two second half goals from the home side inflicted more misery on a struggling Wolverhampton side. Wolves have now lost five of their last six Premier League games.

The fans will be expecting instant improvement next week and the players will have to step up and deliver.

Wolves have been very fragile at the back in the recent weeks and their attack looks disjointed. Nuno needs to make a few changes and find out a solution quickly.

The newly promoted side started the season well but they are starting to fizzle out now.

Wolves fans weren’t too impressed with Rui Patricio’s display against Cardiff City last night and they took to Twitter to slam the Portuguese international.

Here are some of the best reactions.

 

