Wolves fans react to Rui Patricio deal on Twitter

Rui Patricio has become one of the most expensive goalkeepers of all time after Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a deal with Sporting.
Wolves tend to keep their transfer figures undisclosed, but on this occasion they announced publicly that they’ve agreed to pay Sporting £16million for the 30-year-old.
Wolves have reached an agreement that will see @Sporting_CP receive a fee of €18m for the transfer of goalkeeper @rpatricio1_.
— Wolves (@Wolves) October 31, 2018
It is still a lofty fee for a goalkeeper and Patricio has become the 12th most expensive goalkeepers of all time. This summer, Thibaut Courtois left Chelsea to join Real Madrid for £35 million, Alisson Becker joined Liverpool for £65 million, and Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid for £71 million.
Some of the Wolves fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Many feel that Wolves have secured a bargain deal at that price.
Patricio has been brilliant for Wolves this season. He has played in all the 10 Premier League games so far and has managed four clean sheets already.
Wolves find themselves 10th in the Premier League table after 10 games.