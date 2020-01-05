Wolves fans react to Ruben Vinagre display vs Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers played out a goalless draw against Manchester United in the FA Cup third-round tie at Molineux on Saturday.
The Red Devils failed to have a shot on target, while Wolves came close to scoring, with Raul Jimenez hitting the woodwork in the second half.
With that daw, Wolves will now play a replay at Old Trafford, and it only adds to their marathon season that has already reached 36 games.
Nuno Espirito Santo has made a few changes to the side that lost 2-1 against Watford. Young attacking midfielder Ruben Vinagre started the game, and played till the 75th minute.
The 20-year-old was very poor during the match and Wolves fans took to social networking site Twitter to share their reaction on Vingare’s performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Vinagre was very poor. Passing was off, couldn’t do the simple things right. Neto had flashes but lacked the footballing brain that Jota has. Jimenez instantly sent United 10 yards back. #wwfc
— Joe Stanley-Hill (@JoeJose84) January 4, 2020
Midfield too deep at times, both saiss and neves on the back three toes more or less, no pattern of play whatsoever till raul came on and started to link up more, the young kid seal looked out his depth, he aint ready yet. Neto the good, bad and ugly, vinagre poor #wwfc
— Danny_powers82 (@DannyPowers82) January 4, 2020
Where to start …
* The worst game of football I’ve seen in years
* The worst performance by a single player I can remember by Vinagre
* Watered the pitch to much
* 22 clowns 🤡 running around
* If you want to win the game, why don’t you start a team to win? #wwfc @Wolves
— WolvesTruth (@WolvesTruth) January 4, 2020
Possibly 2 of the most contrasting performances ever from Vinagre against Liverpool & Man U #wwfc
— Simmo (@simbawolf7) January 4, 2020
Neto – dreadful, Vinagre – dreadful, Dendonker – dreadful again!!! Traore weaving his magic with nobody on the end. Surely Cotrone can’t be any worse than Neto? #WWFC
— JC Weaver (@jarodcweaver) January 4, 2020
90 minutes of my life I wont get back, performance flat, atmosphere flat. Vinagre and Neto poor down the left. Now another game we have to play… #wwfc
— Liam Flecknor (@LiamFleck) January 4, 2020
Neto and vinagre are so frustrating to watch at times #wwfc
— fuck VAR (@adamBriant1993) January 4, 2020
Vinagre was the worst I’ve seen him play tonight. Very poor. But only young and will improve, needs to knock the step overs on the head.. #wwfc
— JotaSHLeo 🔶⬛ (@WereWolvesAyWe) January 4, 2020
Vinagre stats
The youngster has made three starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League. He has made one League Cup appearance, and four appearances in the Europa League.
Vinagre is a highly talented left-sided young midfielder and has a bright future ahead of him. He has shown his potential in the past, and will be looking to impress in coming games.