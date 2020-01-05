Blog Teams Wolves Wolves fans react to Ruben Vinagre display vs Manchester United

5 January, 2020 Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers played out a goalless draw against Manchester United in the FA Cup third-round tie at Molineux on Saturday.

The Red Devils failed to have a shot on target, while Wolves came close to scoring, with Raul Jimenez hitting the woodwork in the second half.

With that daw, Wolves will now play a replay at Old Trafford, and it only adds to their marathon season that has already reached 36 games.

Nuno Espirito Santo has made a few changes to the side that lost 2-1 against Watford. Young attacking midfielder Ruben Vinagre started the game, and played till the 75th minute.

The 20-year-old was very poor during the match and Wolves fans took to social networking site Twitter to share their reaction on Vingare’s performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Vinagre stats

The youngster has made three starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League. He has made one League Cup appearance, and four appearances in the Europa League.

Vinagre is a highly talented left-sided young midfielder and has a bright future ahead of him. He has shown his potential in the past, and will be looking to impress in coming games.

