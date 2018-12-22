Blog Competitions English Premier League Wolves fans react to Ruben Neves display vs Liverpool

Wolves fans react to Ruben Neves display vs Liverpool

22 December, 2018 English Premier League, Wolves


Liverpool were not at their scintillating best but did just enough to earn a 2-0 victory against Wolves on Friday in the Premier League clash at Molineux.

The Reds cemented their position at the top of the table, and have taken a four-point lead over Manchester City who face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Many Wolves fans weren’t happy with the display from Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves. The 21-year-old is a key player for Nuno Espirito Santo, and made a huge impact since his big money move last summer.

However, he wasn’t at his best against Liverpool and fans took to social networking site Twitter to let him know what they thought.

To be honest, Wolves, the Premier League newcomer did well against Liverpool. The condition was difficult, but they didn’t allow the Reds to dominate.

Liverpool are playing at a different level at the moment, and the confidence is sky high in the team. They are unbeaten in the Premier League and moments of individual brilliance made the difference between the two sides.

Neves was very disappointing against Liverpool, but he was the only one who performed below par. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans:

