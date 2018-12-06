Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves fans react to Morgan Gibbs-White’s display vs Chelsea

Wolves fans react to Morgan Gibbs-White's display vs Chelsea

6 December, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


Wolves secured a morale boosting win over Chelsea in the Premier League last night.

The home side came back from 1-0 down to secure a 2-1 win against Maurizio Sarri’s men.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s deflected shot gave the visitors a first half lead but the Blues failed to extend their advantage and they were pegged back twice in quick succession in the second half.

Goals from Jota and Jimenez secured a massive three points for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Wolves came into this game on the back of some questionable performances but they have done amazingly well to bounce back.

The home fans seemed quite impressed with the performance from the players. They were particularly pleased with Morgan Gibbs-White’s display.

The youngster impressed in his first Premier League start and he did well to set up Raul Jimenez for the leveler.

The Wolves fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance and here are some of the best reactions.

