Wolves fans react to Matt Doherty’s display vs Shrewsbury

6 February, 2019 English Premier League, Wolves


Wolverhampton Wanderers progressed through to the next round of the FA Cup after winning a pulsating thriller against Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side earned a 3-2 victory over Shrewsbury at Molineux to book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Matt Doherty was superb throughout the game.  The 27-year-old scored two goals and provided the assist for Ivan Cavaleiro as Wolves emerged victorious.

Some Wolves fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Doherty’s performance.

Doherty has been in excellent form this season. He has scored six goals and created further six for his teammates in all competitions this season.

Wolves took an early lead through Doherty before the League One side equalised with a James Bolton header.

Josh Laurent gave the visitors a surprise lead as goalkeeper John Ruddy let the ball slip through his hands. Doherty restored parity in first-half injury time before setting up for Ivan Cavaleiro in the 62nd minute to wrap up the game.

