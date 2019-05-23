Wolves fans react to links with Victor Camarasa

Wolves have been linked with a move for the Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa.
The 24-year-old was on loan at Cardiff City this past season and he made quite the impression with them.
Camarasa picked up 5 goals and 4 assists in all competitions last season.
Apparently, Nuno is looking to bring him to Molineux now. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line.
Camarasa is not a starter for Betis and therefore the Spanish club will be looking to sell for the right price.
Wolves need depth in central midfield next season and Camarasa would be a useful option for Nuno.
He will add goals and creativity to the side as well. The likes of Joao Moutinho cannot play every week now and Nuno will have to rotate.
Furthermore, Wolves will play European football next season and they will have to play a lot more games.
Someone like Camarasa could make a positive difference for them.
Here is how the Wolves fans reacted to the links with the former Cardiff City player.
