Wolves fans react to links with Nicolas Otamendi

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi is open to leaving the club in summer.
The Argentine is no longer a regular starter under Pep Guardiola and he wants to play regular first team football.
A report from Goal.com claims that Wolves and Valencia are potential destinations for the 31-year-old centre back.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can pull this off. It would be a superb short term addition for them.
Otamendi is clearly better than all of their defenders and he would improve them a lot at the back. He has the leadership and the winning experience Wolves need right now. The Argentine has won the Premier League with Manchester City.
The fact that the player is represented by Jorge Mendes could smooth the transfer process. The Portuguese super-agent has strong ties with the Molineux outfit.
Otamendi still has a couple of years left in him at the top level and Wolves could be the ideal challenge for him.
Wolves fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
I would take him all day long – he’s a class player
— martin howell (@speedwayrami) March 29, 2019
Would be great signing but his wages will surely be to high?
— Warren Parish (@WarrenParish) March 29, 2019
Yes please!
— 🔶⚫️Wolves WWFC⚫️🔶 (@wolves_wwfc) March 29, 2019
No chance but YES PLEASE https://t.co/pzSD6X2n1Z
— 🇭🇺 h̶u̶n̶ (@gdjp_wwfc) March 29, 2019
I’m shocked at how many fans saying he’d walk in our side. Ridiculous. He’d be a good signing and I’d happily take him but he ain’t as good as Boly.
— Liam (@PardoeWolves) March 29, 2019