Wolves fans react to links with Moussa Marega

Wolves have been linked with a move for the Porto striker Moussa Marega.
Yesterday we covered reports that the Molineux outfit are ready to make a move for the powerful striker.
Some of the Wolves fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential signing.
Marega has done well at Porto and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to English football if the deal goes through.
He certainly has the pace and power to succeed in English football. Also, his performances against the English clubs suggest that he can cut it in the Premier League.
Marega managed to score 20 goals for the Portuguese giants this past season and he would be a tremendous partner for Raul Jimenez.
Wolves are in the Europa League next season and they cannot afford to go into the season with just one reliable striker.
Nuno needs more depth and quality. Marega makes a lot of sense. The Porto ace has all the tools to make an immediate impact for Wolves.
Here is what some of the fans think about him.
Still prefer Rondon on the bench – half the price of Marega!
— Roger Vanstone (@VanstoneRoger) May 23, 2019
Yeah, I,d take him in a heartbeat ! Superb if we get him
— John Anthony (@JohnAnt70) May 23, 2019
This guy’s a baller would be amazing signing
— Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) May 23, 2019
If it is true, the snub
It made Marega work harder to become what he is today
So yet again Nuno did right ✅
The Nuno machines building momentum
🐺🐺WWFC🐺🐺
— TrevD1877 (@TrevD20) May 23, 2019
Looking at him on YT not all that anyway
— J WATSON (@Winka67) May 24, 2019
Anyone saying they don’t want him wants their heads checking
— Neild (@Hadenwoof) May 23, 2019