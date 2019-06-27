Blog Columns Site News Wolves fans react to links with Memphis Depay

Wolves are reportedly keen on Lyon ace Memphis Depay.

Yesterday we covered reports that the Dutchman could return to the Premier League next season.

It seems that the Wolves fans are quite excited about the links. They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential move.

Depay had a good season with Lyon last year and he would be a very good addition to Nuno’s side.

Wolves need a quality wide forward in their side and Depay fits the profile.

The Dutch international failed to make his mark in England with Manchester United and he will be determined to prove himself with Wolves if the move goes through.

It will be interesting to see if Wolves submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.

Depay picked up 12 goals and 16 assists for the French outfit last term and he will add pace, flair and goals to Nuno’s attack.

At the moment, Wolves are heavily reliant on Jota and Jimenez for creativity and goals.

Here is what the Wolves fans had to say about Depay earlier.

