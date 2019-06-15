Wolves fans react to links with Ivan Perisic

Wolves have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.
According to FCInterNews, the Premier League side are keen on the player this summer.
Perisic is available for a fee of around €30-35m and Leicester are thought to be keeping tabs on the player as well.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves make their move for the player anytime soon.
Perisic is a top quality player but he is 30-years-old. Wolves would be better off investing in a quality young winger.
Having said that, the Croatian would improve them immediately. His instant impact could be priceless to Nuno’s side next season.
Wolves are in Europe next season and they need experienced players like Perisic. The Inter Milan player has 82 international caps to his name.
Joao Moutinho was brought in last season and he transformed Wolves despite being 31-years-old at the time. Perisic could have a similar impact.
Some of the Wolves fans seem quite excited about the player joining them. They have taken to Twitter to share their reactions on the potential signing.
Get him in
— Owen Cowton (@CowtonOwen) June 13, 2019
Would be a unbelievable signing. If it we could pull it off
— Glenn (@GlennHodgkins) June 13, 2019
Great player but we don’t play wingers what’s the point? Put the money towards a defender
— Tom Bebb (@TomBebbFitness) June 13, 2019
Yes please
— 🇨🇳🏴🇵🇹 (@wolves_forever_) June 13, 2019
Yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes
— Thomas Mason 🐺 (@popodomtom) June 13, 2019