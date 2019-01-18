Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves fans react to links with Che Adams

Wolves fans react to links with Che Adams

18 January, 2019 Birmingham City, English Championship, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


Wolves are thought to be interested in signing the Birmingham attacker Che Adams.

The 22-year-old is in red hot form right now and the Mirror claims that Wolves are plotting a move for him.

Adams has scored 13 goals in the Championship so far and he could be a superb alternative to Raul Jimenez.

Nuno has been over-reliant on the Mexican for goals this season and he needs to sign a forward who will share the goalscoring burden. Adams could be the ideal solution in the short term as well as in future.

The Birmingham attacker has a lot of potential and he could develop into a star for Wolves as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can convince Birmingham to sell their key player this month.

Wolves have the financial resources to make the move happen but they might have to wait until summer.

The fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

Aston Villa in talks with Darius Olaru's agent
Tottenham ready to move for Antonio Sanabria

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com