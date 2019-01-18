Wolves fans react to links with Che Adams

Wolves are thought to be interested in signing the Birmingham attacker Che Adams.
The 22-year-old is in red hot form right now and the Mirror claims that Wolves are plotting a move for him.
Adams has scored 13 goals in the Championship so far and he could be a superb alternative to Raul Jimenez.
Nuno has been over-reliant on the Mexican for goals this season and he needs to sign a forward who will share the goalscoring burden. Adams could be the ideal solution in the short term as well as in future.
The Birmingham attacker has a lot of potential and he could develop into a star for Wolves as well.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can convince Birmingham to sell their key player this month.
Wolves have the financial resources to make the move happen but they might have to wait until summer.
The fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
You know what he’s 22, got 13 goals 4 assists this season, quick strong potential why not?
— Matthew (@Matt123525) January 17, 2019
Always been impressed when I’ve seen him, thought he was older, at 22 he’s worth a punt.
— JGair (@gairo1966) January 17, 2019
Very similar to Abraham in terms of young age, potential and goals scored. So I can see this one being genuine
— Mattie Bagnall (@MattieJBagnall) January 17, 2019
yes
— Tod (@toddo08) January 17, 2019
At this point I’d take anyone, been waiting for a decent striker since Dicko Afobe Sacko was around.
— Ben Shingler (@BenShingler2001) January 17, 2019
Not a bad player but reminds me of kenny miller needs 3 good chances to score
— Ye Fraser (@FW90) January 17, 2019
Decent signing, would suit us more than Abraham would of. Better all round player in my opinion
— tamworth wolves (@WolvesTamworth) January 17, 2019