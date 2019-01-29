Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Wolves fans react to links with Charlie Austin

Wolves fans react to links with Charlie Austin

29 January, 2019 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


Wolves have been linked with a move for the Southampton striker Charlie Austin.

The 29-year-old hasn’t had too many opportunities under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and he is looking to leave in search for regular football.

According to Telegraph earlier, Wolves and Aston Villa are interested in the player.

Austin has shown his quality in the Premier League before and he could be a solid addition to Wolves’ attack. He can play in a two alongside Jimenez or he could be the Mexican’s alternative.

Either way, it would be a wise addition for Nuno. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the Saints now.

Austin has an agreement with the club that he will be allowed to leave for a reasonable offer this month.

Wolves certainly have the finances to make the move happen.

The Wolves fans have reacted to the news on Twitter and here are some of the tweets from earlier.

Arsenal vs Cardiff City confirmed starting line-ups
Newcastle fans react to links with Andreas Samaris

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com